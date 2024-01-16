MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Lost On You by Elys Berroteran

In the newest MMSCENE PORTRAITS exclusive story titled Lost On You, the handsome Anderson Sosa takes the spotlight through the lens of fashion photographer Elys Berroteran.
MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES
Styling for the feature is done by Juan Castillo, featuring selections from renowned brands including Calvin Klein, Boss, Cubel, and Zegna. Anderson Sosa is represented by Michael Stallings.
Photographer Elys Berroteran – @elysmcm
Stylist Juan Castillo – @juancas_theroom
Model Anderson Sosa at Michael Stallings – @sosaandersonn, @mikestallingsny