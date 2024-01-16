Brioni’s ‘personal touch’ for Fall/Winter 2024

Brioni‘s spirit, is preserved by the skilled hands of artisans who craft each garment. This craftsmanship, a deep-rooted tradition within Brioni, is passed from generation to generation in a seamless flow at the House ateliers. The brand’s philosophy revolves around creating clothes that harmoniously merge with the wearer’s body and personality, highlighting the importance of human touch in fashion.

This season, Brioni’s artistry is showcased in the Circolo Filologico Milanese, a venue rich in intellectual and cultural significance. The exhibition features elements from the Brioni workshops, including sketches, fabric samples, and a tapestry work from the in-house Arazzeria Pennese (Penne tapestry), providing a glimpse into the brand’s creative process. The Circolo Filologico Milanese, a beacon for knowledge and cultural exploration, reflects Brioni’s dedication to craftsmanship. Here, Brioni’s tailoring artistry, much like philology, connects the past with the present, offering a spatial experience that brings creative work to life.

The Fall/Winter 2024 collection embodies Brioni’s foundational principles of weightlessness, ease, and precision. The collection traverses a palette of earthy tones, including vicuña, camel, coffee brown, and midnight blue, with touches of black, white, and ice. It features coats, blazers, fluid trench coats, and jackets with leather detailing, alongside lightweight duvets. Trousers in the collection are designed with fuller volumes, and knitwear enhances ease of movement. Leisurewear elements like field jackets, blousons, and anoraks are presented with a composed flair. Accessories, including supple trainers and deconstructed totes and briefcases, emphasize the theme of lightness. The evening wear segment, inspired by Venetian aesthetics and reminiscent of Mariano Fortuny’s artistry, includes dinner jackets, tuxedos, and Arlequin intarsia. The signature Brioni herringbone fabric is reimagined in a silk jacket, intricately embroidered with glass beads, epitomizing the brand’s opulent yet effortless style. Ultimately, it is the artisans’ hands—those that touch, make, know, and wear—that unify the collection, symbolizing Brioni’s commitment to craftsmanship, style, and the intimate bond between the creator and the creation.