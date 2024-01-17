FENDI Men’s FW 2024-25 Collection

The FENDI Men’s Fall/Winter 2024-25 collection, designed by Silvia Venturini Fendi, is a convergence of urban style and outdoor elegance. This collection is a reflection of the ever-evolving menswear landscape, offering innovative designs that try to redefine the traditional menswear silhouette.

Embracing a diverse color palette, the collection features earthy tones like peat, granite, burnt umber, coal, and forest green, harmoniously contrasted with vivid hues of cornflower blue, cherry red, grass green, canary yellow, and cloud gray. These colors are integrated into a variety of luxurious fabrics, including soft Casentino wools, weather-resistant cloths, and smooth loden.

The collection pays homage to the Scottish kilt, incorporating its essence into long pleated shorts, leather Wellingtons, checked skorts, and expertly tailored trousers. The outerwear stands out with its raglan shoulders, leather tab buttons, and Selleria leather collars, while bombers and peacoats feature innovative shearling details. The collection is further enhanced with playful knitwear, adding a lighthearted touch to the sophisticated tailoring.

Fendi’s accessories for the season are showcasing innovative designs like the Siesta bag and the Melon hobo and backpack styles. The accessories range also includes two-tone leather wash bags and the sleek Peekaboo ISeeU Soft bag. The footwear collection is equally impressive, featuring deck shoes with a modern twist and Wellington boots adorned with Selleria stitching.

This season, Fendi has also embarked on exciting collaborations, including the FENDI x DEVIALET Mania portable speaker and unique designs created with the Ma Yansong/MAD Architects studio. These partnerships infuse the collection with a futuristic edge, with the reimagined Peekaboo ISeeU bag and a cutting-edge sneaker design.

The runway show, conceptualized by Italian artist Nico Vascellari, was held at FENDI’s Milan headquarters. Guests were seated on sleek steel benches, surrounded by a path of elongated FF monograms. The show’s ambiance was enhanced by an original soundtrack, a collaboration between Vascellari and DJ/producer Rocco Rampino.