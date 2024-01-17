in Fall Winter 2024.25, Fendi, Milano Fashion Week, Uncategorized

FENDI Men’s FW 2024-25 Collection

Between City Life and Nature

Courtesy of Fendi

The FENDI Men’s Fall/Winter 2024-25 collection, designed by Silvia Venturini Fendi, is a convergence of urban style and outdoor elegance. This collection is a reflection of the ever-evolving menswear landscape, offering innovative designs that try to redefine the traditional menswear silhouette.

Courtesy of Fendi

Embracing a diverse color palette, the collection features earthy tones like peat, granite, burnt umber, coal, and forest green, harmoniously contrasted with vivid hues of cornflower blue, cherry red, grass green, canary yellow, and cloud gray. These colors are integrated into a variety of luxurious fabrics, including soft Casentino wools, weather-resistant cloths, and smooth loden.

Courtesy of Fendi

The collection pays homage to the Scottish kilt, incorporating its essence into long pleated shorts, leather Wellingtons, checked skorts, and expertly tailored trousers. The outerwear stands out with its raglan shoulders, leather tab buttons, and Selleria leather collars, while bombers and peacoats feature innovative shearling details. The collection is further enhanced with playful knitwear, adding a lighthearted touch to the sophisticated tailoring.

Courtesy of Fendi

Fendi’s accessories for the season are showcasing innovative designs like the Siesta bag and the Melon hobo and backpack styles. The accessories range also includes two-tone leather wash bags and the sleek Peekaboo ISeeU Soft bag. The footwear collection is equally impressive, featuring deck shoes with a modern twist and Wellington boots adorned with Selleria stitching.

Courtesy of Fendi

This season, Fendi has also embarked on exciting collaborations, including the FENDI x DEVIALET Mania portable speaker and unique designs created with the Ma Yansong/MAD Architects studio. These partnerships infuse the collection with a futuristic edge, with the reimagined Peekaboo ISeeU bag and a cutting-edge sneaker design.

Courtesy of Fendi

The runway show, conceptualized by Italian artist Nico Vascellari, was held at FENDI’s Milan headquarters. Guests were seated on sleek steel benches, surrounded by a path of elongated FF monograms. The show’s ambiance was enhanced by an original soundtrack, a collaboration between Vascellari and DJ/producer Rocco Rampino.

fendiFW24

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Lost On You by Elys Berroteran

MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Set Me Up by Joey Leo