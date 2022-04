The handsome Lucas Garcez at Wilhelmina Models updates his portfolio with a recent session captured exclusively for MMSCENE PORTRAITS by fashion photographer Torian Lewin. Lucas is wearing pieces from Fendi, Sean & Val, Cheap Monday & Teddy Vonranson

Photographer Torian Lewin – @torianlewin

Model Lucas Garcez at Wilhelmina Models – @lucasgarcez93, @wilhelminamodels