Daiki Koga & Luard Fyson Model Prada Linea Rossa Spring Summer 2022 Looks

Luxury house PRADA enlists fashion photographer Johnny Dufort to capture PRADA LINEA ROSSA Spring Summer 2022 campaign featuring models Daiki Koga and Luard Fyson. In charge of art direction was General Idea Agency. Director Albert Moya captured the fashion film. The multi-functional collection, that was inspired by the energy of sport, reimagines ’90s style with a contemporary touch.

“The Spring Summer 2022 Prada Linea Rossa campaign, photographed by Johnny Dufort, captures the collection in dynamic, ceaseless action in a futuristic environment. In Dufort’s imagery – and an accompanying film short by director Albert Moya – four figures are caught in a game of futuristic table tennis, striking forehand and backhand in an intricate choreography, a team unified.” – from Prada