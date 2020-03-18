MMSCENE Magazine Spring 2020 Issue Is Out NOW!

Discover our MMSCENE Magazine‘s edition thirty-four with cover stars JAMIE WISE and RODRIGUE DURARD on the frontline of our latest project. In addition to Jamie and Rodrigue we also have over 100 pages of exclusive interviews and editorials featuring talented creatives and models such as Naomi Ghunter, Florian Van Bael and Conrad Bromfield to name a few.

Continue reading for Editor’s Letter by our Editor in Chief Zarko Davinic as well as an exclusive look of the MMSCENE Spring 2020 issue:

When we wrapped working on this spring issue of MMSCENE Magazine we were weeks away before planning the fashion month travels and figuring out the forthcoming Olympic issue. Today I am writing our editors letter having witnessed hundreds of business close and our whole industry moving into a self-isolation and work from home mode for both myself and our whole team. In this moment while travel as the core of our industry is entirely disrupted it is important to take a deep breath, stay calm, and use this moment of self-isolation as an appropriate time to sit down and by staying still protect our families and people around us.

Taking a deep breath and composing our thoughts is the only thing we can do in the face of such troubling times ahead of us. Even during lock-downs we are still in touch and planning future projects with a family of our creatives for Milan and China as well as the other parts of Europe. This moment of stillness will allow us all to continue with our creative endeavours in the months and years to come.

Spring 2020 issue of MMSCENE was long photographed before the start of the new year and we are more than happy to share with you the work of our talented contributors. The new issue marks for us a reunion with some familiar faces. Such is the cover story starring model and musician Jamie Wise who over five years ago was the cover start of our first magazine edition. Jamie was photographed with a sentiment of nostalgia by the masterfully talented Benjo Arwas. This issue is a double cover story edition with another shoot defining the youth of Paris and it’s fashion industry. Model Rodrigue Durard leads the pack of stars on the rise for the timeless cover story photographed in Paris by Danilo Pavlovic with styling from MMSCENE’s very own Katarina Djoric.

New issue features also inspiring conversations with Paris based designer on the rise Naomi Gunther but also male model industry icons such as Conrad Bromfield, Stefan Pollmann as well as our cover star Jamie Wise. All of them are generously sharing note-worthy advice for people looking for a break in the fashion and design industry. By the looks of it year 2020 will erase fashion industry’s seasonal rhythm thus our contributing writer Quade Au discusses key trends and essential pieces expected to shape the coming season but also winter in front of us.

In addition to our cover stories and the reading material from our pages our talented contributors have shaped more than 100 pages of latest spring 2020 trends spotlighting must have pieces through their inspiring stories. For as we all discover there are moments when words fail us, yet the power of creativity transcends the most troubled of times, bringing inspiration and beauty in a way that will never fade.

Models: Rodrigue Durard, Josef Ptacek, Alex Sinclair, Matthias El Koulali, Robin Cocco, Jonathan Eap, Stefan Pollmann, Jamie Wise, Noah Lopez, Mbaye Ndiaye, Skyler Henegan, Lucien Laviscount, Abdisamed Said, Molvik, Bano Sow, Pharaoh, Florian Van Bael, Yonatan, Conrad Bromfield.

Photographers: Benjo Arwas, Danilo Pavlovic, Davide Carson, Grant Legan, Jose Martínez, Julia Sariy, Julie Michelet, Kevin Roldan, Leonardo Bornati, Mollie Rose, Que Dong

Stylists: Andrea Colace, Beñat Yanci, Brandon M. Garr, Christian Choy, Jeffrey Cameron, Mike Stallings, Olivia Jones, Shalev Lavan, Stefano Guerrini,

Contributing Writer: Quade Au