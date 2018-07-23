Lucky Blue & Pyper America Star in Harper’s Bazaar Singapore Cover Story

Pin 38 Shares

Siblings Lucky Blue and Pyper America Smith take the cover story of Harper’s Bazaar Singapore‘s August 2018 edition captured by fashion photographer Yu Tsai. Styling is work of Deborah Afshani, with beauty from hair stylist John Ruggiero at The Wall Group, makeup artist Kathy Jeung at Forward Artists, and manicurist Christina Aviles.

“I want the world to remember me as someone who inspired others to follow their dreams. If you want something, the person that is stopping that from happening is you. Be yourself. Don’t take “No” for an answer. And always push yourself to do things you didn’t think you were able to do” – Lucky for BAZAAR Singapore, on how he would like the world to remember him.



