The handsome Luke Champion at Next Models LA updates his portfolio with a recent story titled From Dusk Till Down captured exclusively for MMSCENE PORTRAITS by fashion photographer Kevin Roldan.

For the session Luke is wearing selected pieces from Zara Man, Diesel, Champion, and House of CB.

Photographer Kevin Roldan – www.kevinaroldan.com

Model Luke Champion at Next Models LA – @luke_champ, @nextmodels