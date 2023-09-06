MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: The Main Street by Alejandro Arrias & David Bravo

The handsome Alejandro Alcaraz at Uno Models stars in the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive feature titled The Main Street lensed by fashion photography duo Alejandro Arrias & David Bravo. In charge of styling was Edgar Lopez, assisted by Estefania Briceño. Beauty is work of makeup artist Manuel Repila.
For the session Alejandro is wearing selected pieces from Nike, Diesel, Game, Muca, Bershka, Dockers, Tommy Hilfiger, Burberry, Mango, Gucci, Armani, Synergy, Levi’s, Dior, Fendi, Emilio Pucci, Corte Ingles, Adidas, Converse, Reebok, Dickies, and Virilla.
Photographers Alejandro Arrias & David Bravo @alejandro.arrias, @davidbravobustos
Wardrobe Stylist Edgar Lopez – @edgarld07
Beauty Artist Manuel Repila – @manurepilamuah
Model Alejandro Alcaraz – @alexalcaraaz at Uno Models – @unomodels
Stylist Assistant Estefania Briceño – @effysgram