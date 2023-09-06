MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: The Main Street by Alejandro Arrias & David Bravo

in Editorial, Exclusive, MMSCENE STYLE Stories, Uno Models

Photographers Alejandro Arrias & David Bravo captured our latest exclusive story starring Alejandro Alcaraz

Alejandro Arrias David Bravo

The handsome Alejandro Alcaraz at Uno Models stars in the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive feature titled The Main Street lensed by fashion photography duo Alejandro Arrias & David Bravo. In charge of styling was Edgar Lopez, assisted by Estefania Briceño. Beauty is work of makeup artist Manuel Repila.

For the session Alejandro is wearing selected pieces from Nike, Diesel, Game, Muca, Bershka, Dockers, Tommy Hilfiger, Burberry, Mango, Gucci, Armani, Synergy, Levi’s, Dior, Fendi, Emilio Pucci, Corte Ingles, Adidas, Converse, Reebok, Dickies, and Virilla.

Alejandro Arrias David Bravo
Short, Shoes Nike / Underwear, Socks Diesel / Blue Jacket Game / Cuban Chain Muca / Sunglasses Bershka
Alejandro Arrias David Bravo
Sweater Reebok / Shirt Diesel
Alejandro Arrias David Bravo
Jacket Dior / Top Fendi / Pants Emilio Pucci
Alejandro Arrias David Bravo
Sweater Reebok / Shirt Diesel / Pants Dickies / Belt Gucci / Shoes Nike

Alejandro Arrias David Bravo

Pants Levi’s / Underwear Tommy Hilfiger / Belt Berskha / Shoes Converse
Top Burberry
Sweater Reebok / Shirt Diesel / Pants Dickies / Belt Gucci / Shoes Nike / Sunglasses Virilla
Jacket Adidas / Pants Nike
T-shirt Gucci / Pants Armani / Shirt Synerg
Jacket Dior / Top Fendi / Pants Emilio Pucci / Shoes Corte Ingles
Pants Dockers / Underwear Tommy Hilfiger / Top Burberry
Jacket Adidas / Pants Nike
Shorts Nike / Underwear, Socks Diesel / Blue Jacket Game / Cuban Chain Muca / Sunglasses Bershka
Jacket Dior / Top Fendi

Photographers Alejandro Arrias & David Bravo @alejandro.arrias, @davidbravobustos
Wardrobe Stylist Edgar Lopez – @edgarld07
Beauty Artist Manuel Repila – @manurepilamuah
Model Alejandro Alcaraz – @alexalcaraaz at Uno Models – @unomodels
Stylist Assistant Estefania Briceño – @effysgram

