Fashion brand Kith is collaborating with the National Football League (NFL) to unveil two exclusive collections of apparel, accessories, and lifestyle goods, right in time for the 2023 NFL season kickoff.

Kith for the NFL 2023

The extensive “Kith for the NFL 2023” line is set to feature a range of products including satin bomber jackets, vintage graphic tees, caps, and a limited-edition football. These products artfully merge NFL‘s iconic team logos and artwork with Kith‘s signature designs. The satin bomber jackets are crafted from premium satin nylon fabric and showcase vibrant color schemes, detailed with an all-over Kith Monogram design and classic team-specific logos. Furthermore, the collection offers a selection of versatile caps, developed in partnership with ’47, incorporating a blend of premium materials including nylon-polyester, corduroy, and cotton twill. This line is available through various Kith platforms including select Kith shops and their official website.

Kith for the NFL: Giants Collection

To pay homage to its home team, Kith and the NFL have also curated a bespoke collection exclusively for the New York Giants. This custom line includes a variety of retro-inspired apparel, accessories, and lifestyle products featuring redesigned Giants artwork infused into Kith’s signature silhouettes. The collection utilizes premium materials like Italian Nappa leather, Manteco wool, chunky cotton yarn, and sherpa, embracing the Giants’ foundational colors—red, white, blue, and grey.

Some notable pieces in this collection are the Giants Leather Jacket, the Wool Collared Coaches Jacket, and the Nylon Padded Jacket, each showcasing intricate details and co-branded embroidered artwork. In addition to apparel, this collection offers exclusive accessories including headwear, a special Giants helmet, and a custom Wilson football, all reflecting the collaboration’s unique aesthetic.

As a prelude to the global launch, Kith plans to host a traveling pop-up across three New York City boroughs from September 7th to 9th, giving attendees an early chance to shop the collection. Details about the locations will be disclosed closer to the event date.

The “Kith for the NFL: Giants Collection” is scheduled for release on Sunday, September 10th, available at all Kith outlets and their official website. This release marks a significant partnership, celebrating the union of fashion and sports, and offering fans an elevated way to showcase their team spirit.