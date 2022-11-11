MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: C’est La Vie by Alessandro Favaloro

The handsome Marco Maria Maffei at Fashion Model Management stars in C’est La Vie story captured exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES by fashion photographer Alessandro Favaloro. In charge of styling was Pao Acosta, with hair styling and makeup from beauty artist Francesca Pezzicoli.

For the session, Marco is wearing selected pieces from Zara, Boggi, Department 52, Mango, Timberland, Coach, Cos, and Comme Des Garcons.

Photographer: Alessandro Favaloro – @alessandro_favaloro_ph

Stylist: Pao Acosta – @soypao.ac

Beauty Artist: Francesca Pezzicoli – @_francescapezzicoli_

Model: Marco Maria Maffei at Fashion Model Management