MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: C’est La Vie by Alessandro Favaloro

Photographer Alessandro Favaloro and stylist Pao Acosta team up for our latest exclusive story

Alessandro Favaloro
Coat: Zara / Pants: Boggi

The handsome Marco Maria Maffei at Fashion Model Management stars in C’est La Vie story captured exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES by fashion photographer Alessandro Favaloro. In charge of styling was Pao Acosta, with hair styling and makeup from beauty artist Francesca Pezzicoli.

For the session, Marco is wearing selected pieces from Zara, Boggi, Department 52, Mango, Timberland, Coach, Cos, and Comme Des Garcons.

Alessandro Favaloro
Coat: Zara
Alessandro Favaloro
Coat: Zara
Pants: Boggi
Alessandro Favaloro
Coat: Zara
Pants: Cos
T Shirt: Comme Des Garcons
Alessandro Favaloro
Coat: Zara
Pants: Boggi
Marco Maria Maffei
Sweater:Department 52
Pants: Mango
Boots:Timberland
Marco Maria Maffei
Total Look: Mango
Marco Maria Maffei
Total Look: Zara
Belt:Coach
Marco Maria Maffei
Coat: Zara
Pants: Cos
T Shirt: Comme Des Garcons
Marco Maria Maffei
Sweather: Cos
T-Shirt: Comme Des Garcons
Pants:Cos
Marco Maria Maffei
Sweater:Department 52
Pants: Mango
Marco Maria Maffei
Coat: Zara
Marco Maria Maffei
Total Look: Mango
Boots:Timberland
Marco Maria Maffei
Coat: Zara

Photographer: Alessandro Favaloro – @alessandro_favaloro_ph
Stylist: Pao Acosta – @soypao.ac
Beauty Artist: Francesca Pezzicoli – @_francescapezzicoli_
Model: Marco Maria Maffei at Fashion Model Management

