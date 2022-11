Fashion brand VERSACE JEANS COUTURE presented its Fall Winter 2022 Denim Collection with a campaign titled Anti-muse. Forever Unfazed featuring musicians Deijuvhs and Milkie lensed by photographer Max vom Hofe. In charge of styling was Allegra V Beck, with creative direction from Fred Paginton, art direction by Cara Shurey, and production by Dazed Studio. Beauty is work of hair stylist Shunsuke Meguro, and makeup artist Lynski Lynski. The campaign celebrates idols of underground music scene.