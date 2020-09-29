in Editorial, Exclusive, Major Models, MMSCENE STYLE Stories

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Midnight Recall by Petros Kouiouris

Models Christian Daniels, Seyid Fall and Saquan Anderson star in our latest exclsuive story

Petros Kouiouris
Christian Daniels (left)
Jacket: Dolce & Gabbana
Shirt: Zara
Pants: Frank Debourge
Scarf: Saint Laurent
Shoes: Qbyqs
Saquan Anderson (right)
Jacket: Hotmommainc / Akobi
Shirt: Versace
Pants: Sofie D’hoore
Socks: Urban Outfitters
Shoes: Qbyqs

Fashion photographer Petros Kouiouris captured Midnight Recall story exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES featuring Christian Daniels, Seyid Fall, and Saquan Anderson, all represented by Major Models in New York.

In charge of styling was Fani Polychroniou, who for the session selected pieces from brands such as Dolce & Gabbana, Zara, Frank Debourge, Saint Laurent, Qbyqs, Akobi, Versace, Sofie D’hoore, Urban Outfitters, Untitled, Burberry, All Stars, Catou, Kenzo, Dior, Caton, Levi’s, Hiromi Asai, Louis Vuitton, Who Cares Why Not, Sultry Affair, Mikage Shin, Gucci, D.Internoscia, Refash Studios, Catouwer, and Sofianka. Photo assistance by Leiber Alvarez.

Petros Kouiouris
Seyid
Jumpsuit: Untitled
Hat: Burberry
Petros Kouiouris
Saquan Anderson (middle)
Suit: Catou
Shirt: Dolce & Gabbana
Scarf: Kenzo
Shoes: Qbyqs
Sunglasses: Dior
Seyid (left)
Coats: Caton
Shirt: Zara
Jeans: Levi’s
Hat: Urban Outfitters
Christian Daniels (right)
Suit: Hiromi Asai
Scarf: Versace
Mini Bag: Louis Vuitton
Petros Kouiouris
Saquan Anderson(left)
Jacket: Who Carres Why Not By Sam Enriquez
Christian Daniels
Body Chain: Sultry Affair
Pants: Dolce & Gabbana
Seyid (standing up)
Shirt: Dolce & Gabbana
Underwear: Vintage
Petros Kouiouris
Seyid
Oversize Coat: Mikage Shin
Crop Top: Urban Outfitters
Jeans: Levi’s
Hat: Urban Outfitters
Sunglasses: Gucci
Petros Kouiouris
Christian Daniels
Total: Untitled
Hat:Urban Outfitters
Saquan Anderson
Jeans: Urban Outfitters
Shirt: Ysl
Bag: D.Internoscia
Seuid
Coats: Mikage Shin
Pants: Hiromi Asai
Hat: Urbans Outfitters
Cristian Daniels
Coats: Mikage Shin
Pants: Sofianka
Shirt: Dolce & Gabbana
Seyid
Suit: Refash Studios
Red Skirt Pants: Frank Denourge
Bag: Gucci
Seyid
Oversize Coat: Mikage Shin
Crop Top: Urban Outfitters
Jeans: Levi’s
Hat: Urban Outfitters
Sunglasses: Gucci
Photographer Petros Kouiouris – www.pictoucher.com
Stylist Fani Polychroniou – fanipolychroniou.com
Models Christian Daniels, Seyid Fall, Saquan Anderson all at Major Models New York
Photography Assistant Leiber Alvarez

