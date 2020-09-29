MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Midnight Recall by Petros Kouiouris

Fashion photographer Petros Kouiouris captured Midnight Recall story exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES featuring Christian Daniels, Seyid Fall, and Saquan Anderson, all represented by Major Models in New York.

In charge of styling was Fani Polychroniou, who for the session selected pieces from brands such as Dolce & Gabbana, Zara, Frank Debourge, Saint Laurent, Qbyqs, Akobi, Versace, Sofie D’hoore, Urban Outfitters, Untitled, Burberry, All Stars, Catou, Kenzo, Dior, Caton, Levi’s, Hiromi Asai, Louis Vuitton, Who Cares Why Not, Sultry Affair, Mikage Shin, Gucci, D.Internoscia, Refash Studios, Catouwer, and Sofianka. Photo assistance by Leiber Alvarez.

Photographer Petros Kouiouris – www.pictoucher.com

Stylist Fani Polychroniou – fanipolychroniou.com

Models Christian Daniels, Seyid Fall, Saquan Anderson all at Major Models New York

Photography Assistant Leiber Alvarez