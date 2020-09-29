Discover DUNHILL Spring Summer 2021 Collection

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

For Spring Summer 2021 collection dunhill’s Creative Director Mark Weston was experimenting with construction and deconstruction, reinventing the traditional codes and materials of men’s tailoring. The collection celebrates timelessness, craft and tradition of British tailoring, recontextualising the fabrics and formal techniques.

This collection is not simply about deconstruction, but construction. It’s about the joy of making clothes and the emotional investment in them. These things felt particularly resonant at this time. Fundamentally, there is a notion of utility and elegance – it’s almost a new view of ‘workwear’. There’s an evolution of ‘high Eighties’ style in the collection, culminating at today. There is a fusing of ‘New Romanticism’ with relaxed Japanese and Italian tailoring, together with our long-held and timeless traditions of British tailoring. There is an overall sense of culmination; a reflection of the many things we have invested in the collections at dunhill – of dunhill past, present and future.

– Creative Director, Mark Weston

The joy of work, together with the beauty of its utility and refinement, is at the heart of the latest dunhill collection. At a time when meaning and emotional investment matters more than ever for maker and wearer, when disposability has given way to timelessness, craft and tradition are brought to the point of today by Weston and dunhill. Here, they are amplified and appreciated, infused with an ease that is almost subversive. – from dunhill.

Creative Director: Mark Weston

Creative Consultant & Stylist: Elliott Smedley

Film Director: Max Luz

Soundtrack: Moses Boyd

Casting: Leila Ananna

Make Up: Wendy Rowe

Hair: Matt Mulhall