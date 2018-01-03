MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Mitch Nowicki by Blake Ballard
MR. story captured exclusively for MMSCENE PORTRAITS by fashion photographer Blake Ballard features the handsome Mitch Nowicki at Good Talent Management. Hair and makeup is work of beauty artist Erikka Hart at The Spin Style Agency.
For the session Mitch is wearing selected pieces from Calvin Klein, Michael Kors, Ted Baker, Del Toro, Topman, Zara, and Club Monaco. Discover more of the story bellow:
Model: Mitch Nowicki at Good Talent Management
Hair and Makeup Artist: Erikka Hart at The Spin Style Agency
Photographer: Blake Ballard – blakeballard.com