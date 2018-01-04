Discover DIOR HOMME Spring 2018 Denim Collection

Fashion designer Kris Van Assche presented new Dior Homme‘s Spring 2018 Denim collection with the latest campaign captured by fashion photographer Alessio Bolzoni and styled by Mauricio Nardi.

“Denim is not a new thing at Dior Homme, but it was a good time to rework all basics and some new treatments. I wanted to look at everything with a fresh eye, to rework it as an independent part of the collection, but within the same identity.

Dior Homme is all about contrast. It is tailoring as much as it is denim. Recently I had been focussing a lot on the tailoring so I needed to make sure the balance stays right. I love the silhouette of the denim jacket, denim jeans and white shirt with a tie, It is my denim answer to the black suit.” – Kris Van Assche on Dior Denim Spring 2018 collection for i-D Magazine.

Discover more looks + video bellow:





We love hearing from you, connect with us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram.