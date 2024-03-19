MMSCENE PORTRAITS: KD by Kevin Sikorski

The handsome KD stars in the latest MMSCENE PORTRAITS exclusive feature captured by fashion photographer Kevin Sikorski, with assistance from Greg O’ Connor. The styling is done by Branden Ruiz, assisted by Dario Castillo.

For this shoot, which took place at the Goldtree Ranch, KD is wearing selected pieces from Daniel Vi Le.

Model – KD @dattkd

Photographer – Kevin Sikorski @escaperealife

Stylist – Branden Ruiz @branden.ruiz

Designer – Daniel Vi Le @danielvile

Styling Assistant – Dario Castillo

Assistant – Greg O’ Connor @greg_oconnor

Location – Goldtree Ranch