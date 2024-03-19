in Editorial, Exclusive, MMSCENE PORTRAITS

MMSCENE PORTRAITS: KD by Kevin Sikorski

Photographer Kevin Sikorski and model KD team up for the latest exclusive story

KD by Kevin Sikorski

The handsome KD stars in the latest MMSCENE PORTRAITS exclusive feature captured by fashion photographer Kevin Sikorski, with assistance from Greg O’ Connor. The styling is done by Branden Ruiz, assisted by Dario Castillo.

For this shoot, which took place at the Goldtree Ranch, KD is wearing selected pieces from Daniel Vi Le.

KD by Kevin Sikorski
KD by Kevin Sikorski
KD by Kevin Sikorski
KD by Kevin Sikorski
Model – KD @dattkd
Photographer – Kevin Sikorski @escaperealife
Stylist – Branden Ruiz @branden.ruiz
Designer – Daniel Vi Le @danielvile
Styling Assistant – Dario Castillo
Assistant – Greg O’ Connor @greg_oconnor
Location – Goldtree Ranch

