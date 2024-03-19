MMSCENE PORTRAITS: KD by Kevin Sikorski

The handsome KD stars in the latest MMSCENE PORTRAITS exclusive feature captured by fashion photographer Kevin Sikorski, with assistance from Greg O’ Connor. The styling is done by Branden Ruiz, assisted by Dario Castillo.
MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES
For this shoot, which took place at the Goldtree Ranch, KD is wearing selected pieces from Daniel Vi Le.
Model – KD @dattkd
Photographer – Kevin Sikorski @escaperealife
Stylist – Branden Ruiz @branden.ruiz
Designer – Daniel Vi Le @danielvile
Styling Assistant – Dario Castillo
Assistant – Greg O’ Connor @greg_oconnor
Location – Goldtree Ranch
One Comment
what a cool shoot! bravo mmscene and kevin