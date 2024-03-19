Supreme x Dr. Martens 1461 3-Eye Shoe Collaboration

Dr. Martens and Supreme unveiled their most recent partnership on the 1461 3-Eye Shoe. Supreme’s distinctive designs are combined with the iconic elements of the traditional Dr. Martens silhouette in this exclusive creation. A topcoat that has been specifically treated to expose a secondary colour via wear and tear adds a unique touch to the otherwise smooth leather upper that changes with time. This characteristic makes each pair genuinely unique by emphasising lifespan and durability as well as the wearer’s own journey.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Supreme (@supremenewyork)

The addition of the iconic AirWair® cushion sole from Dr. Martens guarantees that the partnership stays true to the comfort and durability that have established the 1461 model as a mainstay. Though they don’t overshadow the shoe’s design, the printed logos on the insole and the debossed emblem at the heel are discreet allusions to Supreme’s influence.The shoes are scheduled to release in two colorways on March 21st worldwide and March 23rd in Asia.

Take a closer look at the Supreme x Dr. Martens 1461 3-Eye Shoe in the Gallery below: