Le Spleen Ft Matthew by Anna Sampson for MMSCENE Magazine #21 Issue

Fashion photographer Anna Sampson captured Le Spleen story featuring Matthew at AMCK Models for MMSCENE Magazine‘s latest edition. In charge of art direction and styling was Rebecca Muzzioli, with beauty from makeup artist Dash.

Matthew is wearing selected pieces from Ermanno Scervino, Otto, Edward Crutchley, Misbhv, Balmain, Zyanya Keizer, Strong The, Irene Sj Yu, Alexander Krants, and Talia Lipkin-Connor. Discover more of the session below:





Photographer: Anna Sampson – anna-sampson.com

Art Director & Stylist: Rebecca Muzzioli – rebeccamuzzioli.com

Model: Matthew at AMCK

Makeup Artist: Dash