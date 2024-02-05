Discover Mugler Fall Winter 2024 Collection Part 01

The Mugler Fall Winter 2024 Collection, Part 01, under the direction of creative director Casey Cadwallader, explores fusion of dark glamour and dystopian reality. The newest creation from Mugler serves as a tribute to the brand’s sculptural legacy, reinvented with a bold perspective that encapsulates the spirit of our era – defined by resistance, rebellion, and the continually evolving human journey.

Introducing Cadwallader’s inaugural formal menswear proposition, the Mugler Fall Winter 2024 Collection Part 01 captures the brand’s mastery of tailoring, translating it into commanding silhouettes adorned with elegant, monochromatic finishes. Broad-shouldered coats with curved and bisected lapels make a striking statement, while pleated tuxedo trousers, worn high, feature an integrated asymmetric cummerbund. Stripe-quilted jackets blend refined fabrications with the technical detailing reminiscent of hiking trousers and two-tone engineered shorts.

Fashion photographer Zhong Lin captured the lookbook featuring models Baye Seye, Bradley Veragten, Colin Jones, Jay Pak, Olivia Palermo, Paul Philetas, and Lidia Judickaite. In charge of styling was Haley Wollens, with set design from Vincent Olivieri, and casting direction from Julia Lange and Max Maerzinger. Beauty is work of hair stylist Olivier Schawalder, makeup artist Lucy Bridge, and manicurist Alex Feller.