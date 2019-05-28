MODEL TALK: Interview with MORTEN NIELSEN for MMSCENE Magazine

On his trip to Australia breakthrough star of the modeling scene MORTEN NIELSEN teams up with our regular contributor PAT SUPSIRI for an exclusive shoot. Nielsen sits down also for an exclusive interview to talk about getting scouted, patience and future plans.

MMSCENE 030 RAFAEL MILLER COVER (PRINT $26.90 – DIGITAL $3.90)

MMSCENE 030 LORENZO SUTTO COVER (PRINT $26.90 – DIGITAL $3.90)

See more of the shoot + read our exclusive interview with Morten below:

How were you discovered? – I was on a family vacation at the age of 20 in Berlin riding the subway when a scout approached me and asked me if I was interested in becoming a model.

Did becoming a model change your life in any way? – Yes it did in many ways. I’ve met a lot of great people that I wouldn’t have met otherwise and I’ve travelled to a lot of amazing places I never would have gone to if it weren’t for modeling.

Your personal passion or hidden talents?

Some personal passions of mine are exploring nature, camping, and hiking. I also enjoy racing go carts and I’m hoping to try car racing soon. My hidden talent is that I can (kind of) ride a horse.

Who did you look up to when you were still new to modeling? – Cristiano Ronaldo and David Beckham, I guess when I was new to the fashion industry I didn’t know many models so I looked up to athletes that model sometimes.

What was the most challenging part of working as a model you faced so far? – I would say some of the runway shows, rehearsals and presentations I’ve done that have lasted all day were some of the most challenging. It’s also hard every time I shoot on a sunny day and the photographer tells me to look into the sun and keep my eyes open.

So, what advice could you give a model starting their career? – I would say get in with an agency you get along with and trust. Also, try and meet as many people in the industry as you can, and be patient when waiting for jobs.

How would you describe your style? – Not trendy. I would say I have more of a sporty look day to day.

What are your favourite sports? – Football [Soccer], Formula 1, Volleyball, Squash, Badminton, and I also love riding horses.

What are your essentials for recharging your batteries? – Spending time with my girlfriend, especially out in nature, working out, and playing with dogs!

What’s your tip for pushing yourself in a workout? – I push myself to workout because I actually enjoy it and it’s nice to see the results, and when you see the results it motivates you to keep going.

What’s the ideal diet? – I’d say a good balance of protein, carbs, and vegetables. I mostly eat what I want, but try not to eat too many sweets or fatty foods. I definitely enjoy food that tastes good and give myself a fair amount of days to eat whatever I want.

What’s your beauty secret or essential grooming routine? – It’s all about a simple face wash and drinking a lot of water.

Where do you see yourself ten years from today? – Having a wife and kids, a few dogs, some horses, and still working as a model and possibly as a photographer too!

Keep up with Morten on Instagram @morten_nielsen_

Photographer Pat Supsiri – @patsupsiri

Stylist: Andrew Hainsworth – @andrewhainsworth

Hair Stylist Keiren Street at Viviens Creative Sydney

Makeup Artist Yolanda Lukowski at Lizard Management Sydney

Model: Morten Nielsen at IMG Models Sydney

MMSCENE 030 LORENZO SUTTO COVER (PRINT $26.90 – DIGITAL $3.90)

MMSCENE 030 RAFAEL MILLER COVER (PRINT $26.90 – DIGITAL $3.90)