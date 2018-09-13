MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Nathan Niehaus by Jerrad Matthew
The handsome Nathan Niehaus at Wilhelmina Models stars in the latest MMSCENE PORTRAITS exclusive series captured by fashion photographer Jerrad Matthew. For the session Nathan is wearing selected pieces from Aviator Nation and Jack Adams USA.
Discover more of the story shot in Malibu below:
Model: Nathan Niehaus at Wilhelmina Models
Photographer: Jerrad Matthew – jerradmatthew.com
