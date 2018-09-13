RJ King Stars in MMSCENE Magazine September 2018 Cover Story
Top model RJ King at Wilhelmina New York teams up with fashion photographer Igor Cvoro for the cover story of our MMSCENE Magazine‘s September 2018 edition. In charge of styling was Odile Iturraspe at Wilhelmina Artists, assisted by Stephanie Bushey, with grooming from Yukiko Tajima at See Management, and casting direction by Zarko Davinic.
For the Brooklyn Bound session RJ is wearing selected pieces from top brands such as Maison Margiela, Prada, Valentino, Moncler, Vivek Nagrani, Officine Generale, Saint Laurent, Common Projects, Gucci, Berwich, Vans, Calvin Klein, Adidas, Kiton, Levi’s, and Michael Kors. Discover more of the cover story below:
Photographer: Igor Cvoro – www.igorcvoro.com
Stylist: Odile Iturraspe at Wilhelmina Artists – odileiturraspe.com
Groomer: Yukiko Tajima at See Management – www.yukikotajima.com
Casting Director: Zarko Davinic
Model: RJ King at Wilhelmina New York
Stylist Assistant: Stephanie Bushey
Originally published in MMSCENE Issue 025 – available now in print & digital.