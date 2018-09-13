Conor Fay, Valentine Rontez & Sebastien Schmid for GQ Style Mexico

Pin 0 Shares

Fashion photographer Daniel Clavero captured Fall Calling story featuring models Conor Fay, Valentine Rontez, and Sebastien Schmid for GQ Style Mexico‘s Fall Winter 2018 edition. In charge of styling was Paul Frederick at See Management, who for the session selected Fall looks from top brands such as Dior Homme, Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Boss, Dolce & Gabbana, Giorgio Armani, Fendi, Versace, and Saint Laurent among other.

Set design is work of Sara Foldenauer, with casting direction from Jesse Maple, and retouching by Francisco Vargas. Grooming is courtesy of beauty artist Matthew Tuozzoli at Atelier Management. Discover more of the story below:





Images courtesy of See Management – www.seemanagement.com