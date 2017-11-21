Nick in RC Dreams by Kris De Smedt for MMSCENE Magazine #19 Issue
Fashion photographer Kris De Smedt captured RC Dreams story for the 19th edition of our MMSCENE Magazine featuring the handsome Nick at Ulla Models. Grooming is work of beauty artist Kim Theylaert using Mac and Bumble & Bumble.
In charge of styling was Pierre Gorzala, who for the session selected pieces from the likes of Sean Suen, The White Briefs, Wendy Jim, Fox Rancing, Icosae, Le Flow, Lacoste, Sadak, Hed Mayner, Rick Owens, Pawaka, Henrik Vibskov, House of the very island’s, and DROMe. Photography assistance by Rebecca Fertinel. Discover more of the story bellow:
Model: Nick at Ulla Models
Grooming: Kim Theylaert using Mac and Bumble & Bumble
Stylist: Pierre Gorzala
Photographer: Kris De Smedt – www.krisdesmedt.com
Photographer’s assistant: Rebecca Fertinel
