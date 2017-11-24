MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Street Hassle by Antonio Eugenio
Fashion photographer Antonio Eugenio captured Street Hassle story exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES featuring the handsome Tiago at Models 1. In charge of styling was Oliver Vaughn, assisted by Lina Yordanova. Grooming by Bari Khalique.
For the session Tiago is wearing selected looks from the likes of Scotch & Soda, Blood Brother, Topman, Timberland, to name a few.
Discover more of the story below:
Jacket Blood Brother
Shirt Tourne de Transmission
Trousers Topman
Boots Timberland
Coat Schott NYC
Shirt Tourne de Transmission
Trousers Remus Uomo
Boots Timberland
Jacket Scotch &Soda
Shirt Drifters LDN
Trousers Blood Brother
Shoes Fila
Jacket Tourne de Transmission
Shirt Topman
Trousers Blood brother