MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Street Hassle by Antonio Eugenio

Fashion photographer Antonio Eugenio captured Street Hassle story exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES featuring the handsome Tiago at Models 1. In charge of styling was Oliver Vaughn, assisted by Lina Yordanova. Grooming by Bari Khalique.

For the session Tiago is wearing selected looks from the likes of Scotch & Soda, Blood Brother, Topman, Timberland, to name a few.

Discover more of the story below:

Jacket Blood Brother
Shirt Tourne de Transmission
Trousers Topman
Boots Timberland

Coat Schott NYC
Shirt Tourne de Transmission
Trousers Remus Uomo
Boots Timberland

Jacket Scotch &Soda
Shirt Drifters LDN
Trousers Blood Brother
Shoes Fila

Jacket Tourne de Transmission
Shirt Topman
Trousers Blood brother

Leather Vest  Schott NYC
Trousers Blood Brother

Jacket Vintage at Rokit
Shirt Drifters LDN
Trousers Drifters LDN

Top Topman
Trousers Vintage at Rokit
Boots Timberland

