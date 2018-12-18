MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Nick Romano by Tatiphon Khun-on
Fashion photographer Tatiphon Khun-on captured 1970 exclusive story featuring the handsome Nick Romano for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES. In charge of styling was Joanna Mei, assisted by Cecily Wu, with hair styling from beauty artist Keisuke Chikamoto.
MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES
For the session Nick is wearing selected pieces from Urban Outfitters, Zanella, Topman, Hache, All Saints, Zara, John Varvatos, and Ben Sherman. Discover more of the story below:
Collared tunic: HACHE
Faux fur vest: STYLIST’S OWN
Leather jacket: ALL SAINTS
Trousers: ZANELLA
Ring: VINTAGE
Crew neck top: ZARA
Collar top: TOPMAN
Ring: VINTAGE
Fringe leather jacket, Collared shirt, Denim, Ring: TOPMAN
Boots: JOHN VARVATOS
Collared shirt: BEN SHERMAN
Denim jacket: ZARA
Trousers: ZANELLA
Boots: JOHN VARVATOS
Belt scarf: STLYIST’S OWN
Necklace: TOPMAN
Houndstooth suit, Necklaces: TOPMAN
Turtleneck, Boots: JOHN VARVATOS
Polo sweater: URBAN OUTFITTERS
Trousers: ZANELLA
Necklace: TOPMAN
Photographer: Tatiphon Khun-on – www.tatiphonphotographer.com
Wardrobe Stylist: Joanna Mei
Hair Stylist: Keisuke Chikamoto
Stylist Assistant: Cecily Wu
Model: Nick Romano
