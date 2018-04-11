LOOKBOOK: Etro Fall Winter 2018 Collection

Discover Etro Fall Winter 2018 lookbook, featuring models Sven de Vries, Serge Rigvava, Roberto Sipos, Callum Stoddart, Sean Lok and Simon Martyn. Named Dandy Detour, the collection celebrates brands 50th anniversary.

The Dandy invites you into his home on a journey through his private life and collected memories. The world-wise Dandy is a curious and complicated man. He’s a fervent traveller with a strong connection to his roots: a bubbling mix between David Bowie and Bruce Chatwin with a splash of Epicuro thrown in for good measure. He’s a character that encapsulates the true Etro man: wild, but intellectual; soft-spoken but bold. The Dandy’s home is a monument to his eclectic life – an accumulation of the collections and curiosities picked up on his wanderings across the globe. As you walk along the winding path of his private domain, touch, interact and feel at home as you travel deeper into his environment. You’ll meet Etro’s friends and confidantes who have shaped the brand over the past 5 decades. Sit down, chat and learn their stories. Each room you encounter speaks to a different tenet of the Dandy’s essence. You’ll hear stories, break bread or while away the hours in tranquil repose. – from Etro

See more after the jump: