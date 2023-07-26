in Editorial, Exclusive, MMSCENE STYLE Stories, Stefano Guerrini

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: The Officer, The Navy Boy, and the Tough One by Nicola Surbera

Stylist Stefano Guerrini and photographer Nicola Surbera team up for our latest exclusive story

Photographer Nicola Surbera captured the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive feature titled The Officer, The Navy Boy, and the Tough One featuring Martino Caputo at Sophie Models, Leandro Silva and Niccoló Fortini at M.O.M Agency. Beauty is work of hair stylist Danilo Ferrigno, and makeup artist Martina Belletti.

In charge of styling was Stefano Guerrini, who for the session selected pieces from N°21, Neil Barrett, Hevo, Craig Green, Ann Demeulemeester, A.N.G.E.L.O, Antonio Marras, Versace, Marsem, Moschino, Kasei Archive, Acne Studios, Gaelle Paris, Roberto Cavalli, Calvin Klein, and Bibi Esposito. Styling assistance by Alessandro Amoruso and Romolo Battista.

Total look Neil Barrett / Shoes Hevo / Cap Vintage A.N.G.E.L.O.
Jacket Vintage A.N.G.E.L.O. / Underwear Calvin Klein
Total look Neil Barrett / Cap Vintage Archivi Mazzini
Total look N°21
Total look Moschino / Shoes Antonio Marras
Total look Versace
Total look Acne Studios
Jacket Gaelle Paris / Tank Top Vintage Archivio Guerrini / Shoes Antonio Marras
Total look Neil Barrett / Cap Vintage Archivi Mazzini
Total look Antonio Marras / Cap Vintage Archivi Mazzini
Jacket and Trousers Kasei Archive / Harness Craig Green
Total look Marsem / Scarf Vintage Archivio Guerrini / Brooche Vintage Archivio Guerrini
Total look Roberto Cavalli / Shoes Versace
Total look Acne Studios
Total look Roberto Cavalli / Shoes Versace
Total look Calvin Klein / Flower brooche Chromosome 6 by Bibi Esposito / Shoes Hevo
Denim Trousers Craig Green / Glove Ann Demeulemeester / Cap Vintage A.N.G.E.L.O.
Jacket Hevo / Trousers, Brooche, Underwear and Bandana Vintage Archivio Guerrini
Total look Versace

Photographer: Nicola Surbera – @elsurbett
Stylist: Stefano Guerrini
Makeup Artist: Martina Belletti
Hair Stylist: Danilo Ferrigno
Models: Martino Caputo at Sophie Models, Leandro Silva, Niccoló Fortini at M.O.M Agency
Assistant Stylist: Alessandro Amoruso and Romolo Battista
Location: Ocyan Studio

