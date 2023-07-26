MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: The Officer, The Navy Boy, and the Tough One by Nicola Surbera

Photographer Nicola Surbera captured the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive feature titled The Officer, The Navy Boy, and the Tough One featuring Martino Caputo at Sophie Models, Leandro Silva and Niccoló Fortini at M.O.M Agency. Beauty is work of hair stylist Danilo Ferrigno, and makeup artist Martina Belletti.
MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES
In charge of styling was Stefano Guerrini, who for the session selected pieces from N°21, Neil Barrett, Hevo, Craig Green, Ann Demeulemeester, A.N.G.E.L.O, Antonio Marras, Versace, Marsem, Moschino, Kasei Archive, Acne Studios, Gaelle Paris, Roberto Cavalli, Calvin Klein, and Bibi Esposito. Styling assistance by Alessandro Amoruso and Romolo Battista.
Photographer: Nicola Surbera – @elsurbett
Stylist: Stefano Guerrini
Makeup Artist: Martina Belletti
Hair Stylist: Danilo Ferrigno
Models: Martino Caputo at Sophie Models, Leandro Silva, Niccoló Fortini at M.O.M Agency
Assistant Stylist: Alessandro Amoruso and Romolo Battista
Location: Ocyan Studio