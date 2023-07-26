Movement, Ease & Fluidity: Dior Fall Winter 2023 Collection

Luxury house DIOR unveiled its Fall Winter 2023 Men’s campaign starring models Awwal Adeoti, Emile Danckaert, Loris Moine, and Wu Guoqiang lensed by fashion photographer Rafael Pavarotti. In charge of art direction was Ronnie Cooke-Newhouse, with styling from Melanie Ward, and casting direction by Shelley Durkan. Beauty is work of hair stylist Benjamin Muller, and makeup artist Peter Philips.

The cycle of a fashion house is about regeneration and rejuvenation, just like the cycle of fashion itself. There is always something of the past in the present and future, and Dior is no different. In this collection, we wanted to look at the regeneration of the House after the death of Monsieur Dior, and its rejuvenation with Yves Saint Laurent – his chosen heir – drawing a parallel in literature, through imagery and themes in The Waste Land. It’s where an old world meets a new one, in change and in flux. – Kim Jones