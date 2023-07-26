Bright Vachirawit Models Burberry for Vogue Thailand

Actor, singer and model Bright Vachirawit (Vachirawit Chivaaree) takes the cover of Vogue Thailand Magazine‘s August 2023 edition lensed by fashion photographer Sootket Jiwpanit. In charge of styling was Jirat Subpisankul, with art direction from Wiwan W, and set design by Chaiyo Loeamornpagsin. Beauty is work of hair stylist Thanupol Phoothepamornkul, and makeup artist Pornpichit Khumngen. For the covers Bright is wearing selected looks from Burberry.

Photography © Sootket Jiwpanit for Vogue Thailand, read more at vogue.co.th