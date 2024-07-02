PRISMA Presents EREVOS Collection Inspired by Greek Mythology

PRISMA is proud to unveil the EREVOS collection, a menswear line deeply rooted in the mythology of Erebus from Hesiod’s Theogony. This collection channels the essence of Erebus, the Greek deity symbolizing darkness and shadow, into a series of minimalist and mysteriously elegant pieces.

The EREVOS collection opens with stark, unadorned silhouettes in shades of black and deep gray, representing the primordial void. These minimalist designs capture the purity and simplicity of Erebus’s form, emphasizing the inseparability of form and function.

As the collection evolves, the influence of Erebus becomes more dynamic, introducing elements of distortion and illusion. Fabrics that shimmer and shift under light create a sense of movement and transformation. Noteworthy is a semi-transparent mesh top paired with tailored shorts, which strikes a balance between concealment and exposure, evoking a ghostly, ethereal presence reminiscent of twilight shadows.

Intricacy and mystery are central to Erebus’s world, and this is reflected in the detailed designs of the collection. Layering and asymmetry are prominent, with pieces like a jacket featuring an oversized collar and angular cuts that embody the unpredictable nature of darkness. This blend of structure and chaos mirrors Erebus as a force of both order and disruption.

In the latter part of the collection, the designs grow bolder and more intense, symbolizing the peak of Erebus’s power. Dramatic contrasts and bold shapes take center stage, exemplified by an oversized suit jacket with exaggerated shoulders and fluid lines, capturing the commanding presence of shadow.

EREVOS transcends fashion, exploring the deeper recesses of the human psyche. Each piece showcases the beauty and complexity of the unseen, reminding us that even in the absence of light, there is profound and haunting elegance.

The campaign visuals are stark and dramatic, featuring models in environments that enhance the collection’s themes. Tall, monolithic structures frame the scenes, emphasizing the minimalist yet imposing nature of the designs. Shadows play a crucial role, casting eerie, distorted silhouettes that blur the line between reality and illusion.

The EREVOS collection offers a variety of pieces, including oversized tops with prints and minimal designs, light denim and suit jackets, denim trousers and shorts inspired by street style, hoodies, leggings, and cycling shorts. The collection is rounded out with EREVOS underwear, swimwear, and accessories, all maintaining the dark, minimalist aesthetic.

PRISMA’s EREVOS collection invites you to explore the unknown, find beauty in the eerie, and view the world through the lens of darkness. It is a tribute to the enigmatic, the mysterious, and the hauntingly beautiful aspects of the cosmos as envisioned in ancient mythology.

Photography and Videography: Panos Misailidis

Models: Geeo Gan, Giorgos Malammas, Anestis Vasileiadis

Creative Director Billy Hazel