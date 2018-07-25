MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Nikolai Korovkin by Clauss Castro
Fashion photographer Clauss Castro captured A Different Type of Speed story exclusively for MMSCENE PORTRAITS featuring fresh face from Russia Nikolai Korovkin represented by Jennys Agency. Beauty is work of makeup artist Alberes Farias.
MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES
For the session captured in Shanghai, Nikolai is wearing selected pieces from Adidas Original, Balmain, Zara, Balenciaga, Supreme, Fear of God, Dsquared, and Hugo Boss. Discover more of the story below:
Model: Nikolai Korovkin at Jennys Agency
Makeup Artist: Alberes Farias
Photographer, Stylist: Clauss Castro – @clausscastro
