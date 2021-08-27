in Editorial, Entertainment, Magazines

Noah Beck Talks About Love, TikTok, Cancel Culture + More for GQ Magazine

GQ Magazine enlists TikTok star Noah Beck to pose for their latest issue

Noah Beck
Photography © Tyrell Hampton for GQ Magazine

TikTok sensation Noah Beck takes the pages of GQ Magazine‘s latest edition captured by fashion photographer Tyrell Hampton. In charge of styling was Sebastian Jean, who for the session selected pieces from brands such as Hermès, Stüssy, Acne Studios, Noon Goons, Calvin Klein Underwear, Sleepy Jones, Champion, Celine Homme by Hedi Slimane, Charming Colours, and FWSS.

Noah Beck
Photography © Tyrell Hampton for GQ Magazine

Everyone thinks that everything’s perfect, and I promise you, I’m going through my shit…. Body dysmorphia is a thing. There have just been times where I look at myself in the mirror and I’m like, ‘F**k.’ I’m not playing soccer, and I’m not running every single day. Growing up, I never had depression. I never had anxiety. If I did ever feel sad growing up, I played soccer or talked to my friends, and I would forget about it. Social media has definitely developed some of those things for me, and I’m battling my own stuff every single day. I went viral, kept going viral, and now I’m here. People are so jealous of the top influencers on TikTok because they feel that they are so close to being that. People are like, ‘All I need is a couple of videos, and I can be living that life…’ It’s not like that. – Noah Beck, read more at gq.com

Noah Beck
Photography © Tyrell Hampton for GQ Magazine
Noah Beck
Photography © Tyrell Hampton for GQ Magazine
Noah Beck
Photography © Tyrell Hampton for GQ Magazine
Noah Beck
Photography © Tyrell Hampton for GQ Magazine
GQ Magazine
Photography © Tyrell Hampton for GQ Magazine
GQ Magazine
Photography © Tyrell Hampton for GQ Magazine
GQ Magazine
Photography © Tyrell Hampton for GQ Magazine
Photography © Tyrell Hampton for GQ Magazine
GQ Magazine
Photography © Tyrell Hampton for GQ Magazine
GQ Magazine
Photography © Tyrell Hampton for GQ Magazine
GQ Magazine
Photography © Tyrell Hampton for GQ Magazine

Photography © Tyrell Hampton for GQ Magazine

EntertainmentGQ Magazinemagazines

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Bobby Brazier by Cesar Perin for MMSCENE Portraits