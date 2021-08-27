TikTok sensation Noah Beck takes the pages of GQ Magazine‘s latest edition captured by fashion photographer Tyrell Hampton. In charge of styling was Sebastian Jean, who for the session selected pieces from brands such as Hermès, Stüssy, Acne Studios, Noon Goons, Calvin Klein Underwear, Sleepy Jones, Champion, Celine Homme by Hedi Slimane, Charming Colours, and FWSS.

Everyone thinks that everything’s perfect, and I promise you, I’m going through my shit…. Body dysmorphia is a thing. There have just been times where I look at myself in the mirror and I’m like, ‘F**k.’ I’m not playing soccer, and I’m not running every single day. Growing up, I never had depression. I never had anxiety. If I did ever feel sad growing up, I played soccer or talked to my friends, and I would forget about it. Social media has definitely developed some of those things for me, and I’m battling my own stuff every single day. I went viral, kept going viral, and now I’m here. People are so jealous of the top influencers on TikTok because they feel that they are so close to being that. People are like, ‘All I need is a couple of videos, and I can be living that life…’ It’s not like that. – Noah Beck, read more at gq.com