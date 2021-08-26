Bobby Brazier by Cesar Perin for MMSCENE Portraits

MMSCENE reunites with up and comer BOBBY BRAZIER for the latest MMSCENE Portraits Online Exclusive story photographed by Cesar Perin.

Bobby is represented by Unsigned Group in London as his mother agency. Bobby is also with VNY Models in New York, PMA in Hamburg, d’management Group in Milan, Uno Models in Barcelona and Bananas Models in Paris.

Continue scrolling to discover more of his latest portraits session:

Model Bobby Brazier @bobbybrazier

Agency Unsigned Group – unsignedgrp.com

Photographer Cesar Perin @cesarperinphotography