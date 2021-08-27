Nikita Stsjolokov Models RESERVED Fall Winter 2021 Denim Collection

Fashion label RESERVED enlists the handsome Nikita Stsjolokov to pose for their Fall Winter 2021 Denim lookbook lensed by fashion photographer Stanisław Boniecki. In charge of styling was Michał Koszek, with set design from Agata Lepacka, and production by Feed Me Lab. Beauty is work of hair stylist Łukasz Pycior, and makeup artist Willson. Director of photography Michał Grzeszczakowski. For the video Nikita was joined by model Mae Lapres. The collection brings versatile, functional and stylish denim pieces.