MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Noah Tumataroa by Robert Hookey

Photographer Robert Hookey captured our latest exclusive story featuring Noah Tumataroa

Noah Tumataroa
Denim Jacket Vintage
Jeans Levi’s

The handsome Noah Tumataroa at Kult Models Australia stars in the latest MMSCENE PORTRAITS exclusive session captured and styled by fashion photographer Robert Hookey. In charge of hair styling and makeup was beauty artist Jack Chesher.

For the story Noah is wearing selected pieces from Huffer, YD, Levi’s, Hallenstein Brothers, and Jack & Jones.

Noah Tumataroa

Noah Tumataroa
White Shirt Hallenstein Brothers
Black Jeans Jack & Jones
Noah Tumataroa
Beanie Vintage
Jeans Huffer
Noah Tumataroa
Denim Jeans Jack & Jones
Robert Hookey
Black Jeans Jack & Jones
Robert Hookey
Denim Jacket Vintage
Jeans Levi’s
Robert Hookey
White Shorts YD.
Robert Hookey
Denim Jeans Jack & Jones

Robert Hookey

Robert Hookey
Denim Jacket Vintage
Black Jeans Jack & Jones
Robert Hookey
Denim Jeans Jack & Jones

Photographer, Stylist, Creative Director: Robert Hookey – @robhimages
Beauty Artist: Jack Chesher – @jackchesher
Model: Noah Tumataroa at Kult Models, The Scouted – @noahtumataroa; @kultaustralia; @the.scouted

