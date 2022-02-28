MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Noah Tumataroa by Robert Hookey

The handsome Noah Tumataroa at Kult Models Australia stars in the latest MMSCENE PORTRAITS exclusive session captured and styled by fashion photographer Robert Hookey. In charge of hair styling and makeup was beauty artist Jack Chesher.

For the story Noah is wearing selected pieces from Huffer, YD, Levi’s, Hallenstein Brothers, and Jack & Jones.

Photographer, Stylist, Creative Director: Robert Hookey – @robhimages

Beauty Artist: Jack Chesher – @jackchesher

Model: Noah Tumataroa at Kult Models, The Scouted – @noahtumataroa; @kultaustralia; @the.scouted