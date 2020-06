Fashion photographer Vanda Demeter teams up with the handsome Oliver represented by WAM Models for the latest MMSCENE PORTRAITS exclusive session.

For the story Oliver is wearing selected pieces from Just Cavalli, Hugo Boss, Balmain, Adidas, Y-3, and Filling Pieces.





Photographer: Vanda Demeter – @vandademeter

Stylist: Zita Vecsey

Makeup: Zsófi Virág

Model: Oliver at WAM Models