Discover BALMAIN‘s Resort 2021 menswear collection, that was inspired by nineties television shows such as “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air“, and “Beverly Hills, 90210“, and was made during the coronavirus lockdown. The collection is colorful, dynamic and happy. Designer Olivier Rousteing captured the lookbook himself at a manor house in Normandy.

See more of Balmain‘s Resort 2021 looks below: