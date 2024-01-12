in Fall Winter 2024.25, Lookbooks, Menswear

KNT Unveils Omar Hassan Collaboration and FW 24/25 Collection

Seasonal Hues and Contemporary Artistic Expression

Courtesy of KNT

The Fall-Winter 24/25 Collection by KNT, created by Mariano and Walter De Matteis, showcases Mediterranean vibrancy blended with autumnal sophistication. Made up of a gentle orange, red, and turquoise color palette, it offers contrast and color bursts, for men who appreciate understated elegance and personal style.

This range honors the family’s sartorial heritage through its relaxed yet tailored silhouettes. It features double-breasted jackets, three-button blazers, and signature drawstring trousers, balancing traditional craftsmanship with contemporary dynamism. The collection is completed with refined accessories and elegant evening wear, including silk-lapelled dinner jackets.

Courtesy of KNT
The KNT Kiton collaboration with artist Omar Hassan is a unique intersection of art and fashion. Led by Mariano and Walter De Matteis, KNT’s creative directors, this first capsule collection with Hassan merges the brand’s heritage of innovation with Hassan’s vibrant, emotional art. Titled “Time Lines“, the collection focuses on the ethos of a modern man in a rapidly evolving world, featuring a mix of sporty and casual pieces in bold primary colors with contrasting artistic details.

capsule collectionFW24kntlookbook

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Juan Queirolo

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Ostap Andreichik by Juan Queirolo

S.S. Daley’s Boarding School inspired AW 2024