The Fall-Winter 24/25 Collection by KNT, created by Mariano and Walter De Matteis, showcases Mediterranean vibrancy blended with autumnal sophistication. Made up of a gentle orange, red, and turquoise color palette, it offers contrast and color bursts, for men who appreciate understated elegance and personal style.

This range honors the family’s sartorial heritage through its relaxed yet tailored silhouettes. It features double-breasted jackets, three-button blazers, and signature drawstring trousers, balancing traditional craftsmanship with contemporary dynamism. The collection is completed with refined accessories and elegant evening wear, including silk-lapelled dinner jackets.