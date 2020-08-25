MODEL CITIZEN: INTERVIEW WITH PABLO KAESTLI

Fashion photographer CHRIS FUCILE captured Sunday in the Park story exclusively for MMSCENE featuring the handsome PABLO KAESTLI represented by Red Models.

Editor IGOR CVORO sits down with PABLO to talk about his modeling career, his fitness regime, music, travel, and plans for the future.

Read the interview after the jump:

Hi Pablo, we’re happy to have you at MMSCENE. Tell us more about yourself. Who is Pablo Kaestli?

I am a French model working in the USA.

How were you discovered? And how long have you been modeling?

I’ve been modeling for about 5 years now. I’ve been scouted a few times which is always a hilarious moment when a stranger stares at you and follows up on if you ever thought about modeling.

Was modeling something you always wanted to do, or did it just kinda happen?

It’s something that came out of the blue; I always wanted to travel and work everywhere around the world.

How did you experience the first job you did as a model?

Well, it was definitely a learning experience. Modeling seems easy, but being 100% natural in front a full team of people can be intimidating at the start.

What’s the biggest misconception about the male modeling industry?

The glamour; very few models make enough to live in big markets. Male modeling is often regarded as easy, but it takes a lot of luck to get the big money jobs.

What does your career do for you?

It let’s me travel around the world and work pretty much anywhere I want.

What’s your most memorable shoot?

Probably when I work on location. My last one was great, it was in Hawaii!

Your dream modeling job?

I think working for Calvin Klein would be a good fit!

What have you learned from the modeling industry?

I learned that making it look easy takes a lot of work.

What does a typical day in your week look like?

Well the pandemic changed everything so my routine adapted. It’s still the same food and workout regimen though!

What do you like to do when you have time off?

I’ve enjoyed exploring the NY state on my bike!

If you weren’t a model what would you be?

Probably a salesman.

What do you enjoy the most in life?

Fruits and the beach.

Your personal passion or hidden talents?

I can do a really good impression of Abraham Lincoln.

Fitness plays an important role in the life of a male model. What do you do to stay in shape and what does your training plan consist of?

Everyone is different and I feel it would be best to be healthy first. Being in shape takes a lot time and to do it healthily require good nutrition knowledge.

Do you have any beauty routine you stick to daily?

I use a salicylic acid cleanser and moisturizer, but everybody’s skin is different.

Which Instagram accounts motivate you?

I like tanks good news since it’s only about the positive in life. It’s a breath a fresh that is much needed in those dark times.

5 facts about you people may not know.

I am born in a small town in France named Messery

I have a big brother that I miss

I’ve visited the Philippines last holiday

I wanted to be a cook

I used to have a sphinx cat

Name three places that you want to travel to.

Fiji island, Thailand and Japan.

What’s on your current playlist?

Bon entendeur.

And finally, what are your plans for the future?

Hopefully being able to help people!

Photography and Styling: Chris Fucile – chrisfucile.com

Model: Pablo Kaestli – @pablo_kaestli

Assistant: Christian Vaughan