Jordan Barrett is the Face of Balmain Hair Couture Fall Winter 2021

BALMAIN HAIR COUTURE presented their Fall Winter 2021 campaign featuring supermodel Jordan Barrett captured by fashion photographer An Le. In charge of hair styling was Nikay Higgins, assisted by Laura Wirick, with makeup from beauty artist Beatriz Cisneros. Casting direction by Giulia Massullo. Jordan also makes appearance in Balmain  and Channel 4‘s TV series Fracture – you can read more about the show here.

The FW21 campaign includes all the Balmain Hair Couture collection elements, a powerful combination of Couleurs Couture, care and styling, and hair addition presents robust fashion for Men and Women from all over the world.” – from Balmain Hair Couture

