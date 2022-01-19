in Editorial, Exclusive, Fresh Faces, MMSCENE STYLE Stories

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Cinnamon Friday by Pietro Groff

Discover our latest exclusive story featuring newcomer Patrik lensed by Pietro Groff

Total Look KENZO

The handsome Patrik at Take 3 Management stars in Cinnamon Friday session captured exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES by fashion photographer Pietro Groff. In charge of styling was Anamarija Knezevic, with hair styling and makeup from beauty artist Ivana Zoric.

For the story Patrik is wearing selected pieces from top brands such as Kenzo, Carhartt, Prada, Dr Martens, Balenciaga, Ami Paris, YPS, Sandro, and COS.

Shirt CARHARTT
Pants and Turtleneck PRADA
Shoes DR MARTENS
Jacket BALENCIAGA
Pants and Shoes PRADA
Sweater and Pants AMI PARIS
Jacket YPS
Shirt SANDRO
Pullover and Pants COS
Shoes DR MARTENS
Total Look KENZO
Photographer: Pietro Groff – groffpietro.com
Stylist: Anamarija Knezevic
Beauty Artist: Ivana Zoric
Model: Patrik at Take 3 Management

