MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Cinnamon Friday by Pietro Groff

The handsome Patrik at Take 3 Management stars in Cinnamon Friday session captured exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES by fashion photographer Pietro Groff. In charge of styling was Anamarija Knezevic, with hair styling and makeup from beauty artist Ivana Zoric.
MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES
For the story Patrik is wearing selected pieces from top brands such as Kenzo, Carhartt, Prada, Dr Martens, Balenciaga, Ami Paris, YPS, Sandro, and COS.
Photographer: Pietro Groff – groffpietro.com
Stylist: Anamarija Knezevic
Beauty Artist: Ivana Zoric
Model: Patrik at Take 3 Management