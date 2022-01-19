MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Cinnamon Friday by Pietro Groff

The handsome Patrik at Take 3 Management stars in Cinnamon Friday session captured exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES by fashion photographer Pietro Groff. In charge of styling was Anamarija Knezevic, with hair styling and makeup from beauty artist Ivana Zoric.

For the story Patrik is wearing selected pieces from top brands such as Kenzo, Carhartt, Prada, Dr Martens, Balenciaga, Ami Paris, YPS, Sandro, and COS.

Photographer: Pietro Groff – groffpietro.com

Stylist: Anamarija Knezevic

Beauty Artist: Ivana Zoric

Model: Patrik at Take 3 Management