Escapism, Freedom & Joy: LOEWE Spring Summer 2022 Collection

Photographer David Sims captured Loewe’s SS22 campaign

LOEWE
©LOEWE, Photography by David Sims

Luxury house LOEWE enlists fashion photographer David Sims to capture their Spring Summer 2022 campaign. In charge of creative direction was Jonathan Anderson, with styling from Benjamin Bruno, set design by Vincent Oliveri, art direction by M/M (Paris), and casting direction by Ashley Brokaw & Matteo Braccialini. Beauty is work of hair stylist Duffy, and makeup artist Lucia Pieroni. The collection celebrates escapism, freedom, and joy with the electrifying colours and exaggerated shapes of club culture.

LOEWE
©LOEWE, Photography by David Sims
LOEWE
©LOEWE, Photography by David Sims
LOEWE
©LOEWE, Photography by David Sims

