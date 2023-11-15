Actor Phuwin Tangsakyuen poses for the cover story of Elle Men Thailand Magazine‘s November 2023 edition lensed by fashion photographer Wasu Sukatocharoenkul. In charge of styling was Rachakrit Chalermsan, with beauty from hair stylist Benjaporn Kampab, and makeup artist Torranit Jirasirikan. For the session Phuwin is wearing selected pieces from Loewe.

Phuwin Tangsakyuen is a rising Thai actor known for his charming presence and versatile acting skills. Born on February 2, 2002, in Thailand, he stepped into the entertainment industry at a young age, quickly capturing the attention of audiences with his performances. Phuwin first gained recognition through his roles in Thai television dramas, also known as lakorns. Especially for playing the leading role of Pi Pattawee in 2021 Thai comedy boys’ love series, Fish upon the Sky.

His natural on-screen charisma and ability to portray different characters have made him a beloved figure among fans. While he may be relatively new to the acting scene, his dedication and talent suggest a promising future in the Thai entertainment industry. One of his upcoming projects is the Wednesday Club series, in which he will take on a significant role as Kul.

Photography © Wasu Sukatocharoenkul for ELLE MEN Thailand, read more at ellementhailand.com