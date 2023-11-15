Stray Kids member Felix takes the cover of GQ Korea Magazine‘s December 2023 – Men Of The Year – edition lensed by fashion photographer Kim Hee June. Styling is work of Yk. Jeong and Kwon Hye mi, with fashion direction from Shin Hye Jee. In charge of beauty were hair stylist Hee U, and makeup artist Jeon Ji Won. For the cover k-pop star is wearing a look from the Louis Vuitton Cruise 2024 Collection.

Stray Kids is set to make their debut at the Billboard Music Awards with performance featuring two of their hits, “S-Class” and “LALALALA.” This performance will mark the first time “LALALALA” has been performed on an awards show.

Joining them in representing K-pop’s global influence at this year’s BBMAs will be NewJeans, alongside a lineup of international stars like David Guetta and Bebe Rexha, KAROL G, Peso Pluma, and Morgan Wallen.

Stray Kids is contender for two prestigious awards: top global K-pop artist and top K-pop album for their acclaimed release, “5-Star.”

Having achieved three No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200, including “Stray Kids Mini Album: Oddinary (EP)” in April 2022, “Maxident” in October 2022, and “5-Star” in June 2023, Stray Kids stands as the third K-pop act to top the all-genre tally, following BTS and SuperM. Their success extends to the World Albums chart, where they have secured three No. 1 albums. Stray Kids has made an impact on the Billboard Global 200 chart with five hits, with “S-Class” spending an impressive five weeks on the charts.

Photography © Kim Hee June for GQ Korea, read more at gqkorea.co.kr

