Seventeen member Mingyu stars on the cover of Cosmopolitan Korea Magazine‘s December 2023 edition lensed by fashion photographer Ahn Jooyoung. In charge of styling was Lee Mingyu, with fashion direction from Lee Byungho, art direction by Byun Eunji, and set design by Jeon Suin. Beauty is work of hair stylist Jungho, and makeup artist Son Gayeon. For the session k-pop superstar is wearing selected jewelry from Bulgari‘s Serpenti Collection.

K-pop band SEVENTEEN took an impactful stand at the UNESCO Youth Forum, held yesterday, at the organization’s headquarters in Paris. The group’s members Seungkwan, Jun, Woozi, Mingyu, Joshua, and Vernon delivered resonant speeches. The band shared their journey and performed their inspiring tracks “_WORLD,” “Darl+ing,” “Headliner,” “God of Music,” and “Together,” sending a message of positivity and unity.

Addressing the forum, SEVENTEEN became the first K-pop act to helm a full session at a significant UNESCO meeting. Despite the absence of member S.Coups due to injury, the group captured the attention of the packed hall with their stories of solidarity and collaboration. The members spoke of overcoming skepticism about their band size and age, emphasizing their unique strengths and collective identity.

Woozi recalled initial doubts about the band’s prospects, citing their youth and diversity as sources of skepticism. However, the group’s collective spirit and shared learning experiences enabled them to forge a distinctive identity. Jun, speaking in Chinese, expressed that together, despite imperfections, they form the formidable team that is SEVENTEEN.

Mingyu highlighted the group’s philanthropic efforts, sharing touching correspondence from Tanzanian children who benefited from SEVENTEEN’s donations, and reaffirming their commitment to empowering young people to pursue their dreams. Joshua introduced the ‘Going Together’ campaign, an initiative promoting educational importance which caught UNESCO’s attention, leading to a fruitful collaboration aiming to build schools in underdeveloped nations.

After the moving speeches, SEVENTEEN captivated the audience with a vibrant performance, marking their first live show in Europe.

Photography © Ahn Jooyoung for Cosmopolitan Korea