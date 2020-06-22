MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Pico Dorje by Chris Fucile

The handsome Pico Dorje at Calude Model Management teams up with fashion photographer Chris Fucile for our latest MMSCENE PORTRAITS exclusive story. In charge of styling was Marc Christensen.
MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES
For the session Pico is wearing selected pieces from Sans Genre by Marc Christensen, Charlie by MZ, Dior, Gucci, Jacquemus, Saint Laurent, Yuasa Studios, and Ralph Lauren.
Shirt & Trousers: Charlie by MZ
Saddle bag: Dior
Loafers: Gucci
Sweater: Jacquemus
Pants: Model’s own
Full look: Sans Genre by Marc Christensen
T-Shirt: Saint Laurent
Boxers: Yuasa Studios
Shirt & Trousers: Charlie by MZ
Saddle bag: Dior
Loafers: Gucci
Full look: Sans Genre by Marc Christensen
Shirt: Ralph Lauren
Boxers: Yuasa Studios
Shirt & Trousers: Charlie by MZ
Saddle bag: Dior
Loafers: Gucci
Photographer Chris Fucile – chrisfucile.com
Stylist: Marc Christensen
Model Pico Dorje at Claude Model Management