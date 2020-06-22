MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Pico Dorje by Chris Fucile

The handsome Pico Dorje at Calude Model Management teams up with fashion photographer Chris Fucile for our latest MMSCENE PORTRAITS exclusive story. In charge of styling was Marc Christensen.

For the session Pico is wearing selected pieces from Sans Genre by Marc Christensen, Charlie by MZ, Dior, Gucci, Jacquemus, Saint Laurent, Yuasa Studios, and Ralph Lauren.





Shirt & Trousers: Charlie by MZ

Saddle bag: Dior

Loafers: Gucci

Sweater: Jacquemus

Pants: Model’s own

Full look: Sans Genre by Marc Christensen

T-Shirt: Saint Laurent

Boxers: Yuasa Studios

Full look: Sans Genre by Marc Christensen

Shirt: Ralph Lauren

Boxers: Yuasa Studios

Photographer Chris Fucile – chrisfucile.com

Stylist: Marc Christensen

Model Pico Dorje at Claude Model Management