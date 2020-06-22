in Editorial, Exclusive, Fresh Faces, MMSCENE PORTRAITS

MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Pico Dorje by Chris Fucile

Photographer Chris Fucile captured our latest exclusive story featuring fresh faced Pico Dorje

Pico Dorje
Full look: Sans Genre by Marc Christensen

The handsome Pico Dorje at Calude Model Management teams up with fashion photographer Chris Fucile for our latest MMSCENE PORTRAITS exclusive story. In charge of styling was Marc Christensen.

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

For the session Pico is wearing selected pieces from Sans Genre by Marc Christensen, Charlie by MZ, Dior, Gucci, Jacquemus, Saint Laurent, Yuasa Studios, and Ralph Lauren.


Pico Dorje

Shirt & Trousers: Charlie by MZ
Saddle bag: Dior
Loafers: Gucci

Pico Dorje

Sweater: Jacquemus
Pants: Model’s own

Pico Dorje

Full look: Sans Genre by Marc Christensen

Pico Dorje

T-Shirt: Saint Laurent
Boxers: Yuasa Studios

Pico Dorje

Shirt & Trousers: Charlie by MZ
Saddle bag: Dior
Loafers: Gucci

Pico Dorje

Full look: Sans Genre by Marc Christensen

Pico Dorje

Shirt: Ralph Lauren
Boxers: Yuasa Studios

Pico Dorje

Shirt & Trousers: Charlie by MZ
Saddle bag: Dior
Loafers: Gucci

Photographer Chris Fucile – chrisfucile.com
Stylist: Marc Christensen
Model Pico Dorje at Claude Model Management

exclusiveFresh FacesNew GuysPortfolio updatesPortraits

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

LAST WEEK ON IG: PARKER VAN NOORD, ADDIS MILLER, TAE MIN PARK ….
AMIRI

LOOKBOOK: AMIRI Pre-Fall 2020 Menswear Collection