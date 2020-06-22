Last Week On Instagram with best of moments from Addis Miller, Parker Van Noord, Matthew Noszka, Daniël van der Deen, Tobias Sorensen, Azim Osmani, Tae Min Park and more.

With the first week of summer it’s truly beach time and catching the sun rays for all the models you should already be following.

Scroll down to see who made it to the last week’s must see IG Moments:

“I am currently doing a 30 day “Death by Dumbells” program. This was the first workout that I did when I started the program. I got 10 rounds week one and this week I got 14 rounds. It has been a brutal and wild 2 weeks on the body. I am enjoying the progress. These workouts have pushed me mentally. Consistency has been key. Try this one out and let me know how you do. I am using 30lb Dumbells here.” @timalambert

“Bed hair 😴 what you guys think about the curls? 😂” @florianmacek

“🌞” @parkervannoord

(Tae Min Park) @txxmini by @kjs__jun

“Sunday mood“ @thesorensen

“Back to the buzz ✂️“ @matthew_noszka

“Mona Lisa in the back” @azimosmani_

“Soo you joining me or not? 🛌 ⁣“ @addismiller

“i will continue to share my truth, continue to create a safe space that makes you and anyone that experiences me feel safe, seen, and loved. to my brothers and sisters, i love you. our experiences are valid, our hurt is valid, our healing is valid. i see you, i hear your cries, and i will continue to wipe our tears. hurt, hurt is how we grow. so this is the journey of our blossom. last slide is a little day in my life in arkansas. i hope you’re well.” @okdeon

@fgiraco1

“Eat ya veggies, get ya cardio, and do ya push-ups Luv u fools:)” @itscamsworld

“😤😤😤😈” @huntermuns

“Setting Goals… Ticking Boxes… Staying Consistent… Taking A Day At A Time! 📈 Post Monday Morning Run 🏃‍♂️” @aarongagerichards



“FREE AS THE WIND 🙌🏽 HAPPY JUNETEENTH EVERYONE !!! HAVE A GREAT WEEKEND 🙏🏽” @st.jon

“Phase one New York City” @danielvanderdeen