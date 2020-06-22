in Lookbooks, Menswear, Pre-Fall 2020 Men's Collection

LOOKBOOK: AMIRI Pre-Fall 2020 Menswear Collection

With Pre-Fall 2020 collection, Amiri brings a spirit of freedom and positivity

AMIRI
©AMIRI

Fashion brand AMIRI presented their Pre-Fall 2020 collection, inspired by an idea of a musician on vacation – a young man sailing out under the glowing Mediterranean sun, enjoying freedom and positivity, between legs of a world tour. In charge of lookbook photography was Jason Barbagelott.

Pre-Fall 2020 Men’s Collection

AMIRI
©AMIRI
AMIRI
©AMIRI

Expanding the AMIRI universe, soft textures and sweats translate a subtle sense of ease. Candy- coloured Cabana stripes transport us to tropical climates and five-star travels manifest through printed motifs; from yacht rides to hotel stays, champagne graphics and banana leaves. Delicately applied watercolour hues reflect the ocean shimmer as boucle knits, silk twill matching two-piece sets and hand-painted trucker jackets revel in AMIRI’s rock ‘n’ roll spirit.

AMIRI
©AMIRI
AMIRI
©AMIRI

The collection is grounded by logoed trucker hats, harness bags and seasonal updates on AMIRI’s signature footwear. Crepe Chelsea Boots and Bandana Boots are cast in rich desert hues – khaki, peach and taupe – while AMIRI’s Skel Toe silhouette is imbued with checkered patterns and golden sunsets.” – from AMIRI

Courtesy of ©AMIRI / PR Consulting Paris

LookbooksMenswear

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Pico Dorje

MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Pico Dorje by Chris Fucile
Clément Laguardia

MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Titus by Clément Laguardia