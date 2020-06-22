LOOKBOOK: AMIRI Pre-Fall 2020 Menswear Collection

Fashion brand AMIRI presented their Pre-Fall 2020 collection, inspired by an idea of a musician on vacation – a young man sailing out under the glowing Mediterranean sun, enjoying freedom and positivity, between legs of a world tour. In charge of lookbook photography was Jason Barbagelott.

“Expanding the AMIRI universe, soft textures and sweats translate a subtle sense of ease. Candy- coloured Cabana stripes transport us to tropical climates and five-star travels manifest through printed motifs; from yacht rides to hotel stays, champagne graphics and banana leaves. Delicately applied watercolour hues reflect the ocean shimmer as boucle knits, silk twill matching two-piece sets and hand-painted trucker jackets revel in AMIRI’s rock ‘n’ roll spirit.

The collection is grounded by logoed trucker hats, harness bags and seasonal updates on AMIRI’s signature footwear. Crepe Chelsea Boots and Bandana Boots are cast in rich desert hues – khaki, peach and taupe – while AMIRI’s Skel Toe silhouette is imbued with checkered patterns and golden sunsets.” – from AMIRI

Courtesy of ©AMIRI / PR Consulting Paris